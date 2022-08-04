COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Columbia Heights Water District announced that residents of Columbia, La. should conserve water due to the storm that took place on August 3, 2022. According to reports, lightning damage to the town’s water plant was the primary cause of this order.

Technicians and operators are on site to make all necessary repairs. Customers are encouraged to not wash their vehicles, and use their sprinkler systems, among other things.

The order is effective immediately until further notice. We will keep you updated once we receive more information.