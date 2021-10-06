Columbia County Sheriff announces he will not seek reelection

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Columbia County Sheriff, Mike Loe has announced that he will not seek reelection. He will retire at the end of his term on December, 31, 2022.

“I would like to take time to thank the citizens of Columbia County for entrusting me to serve you as your Sheriff since 2011. To my wife and family, thank you for supporting me through this journey. I also want to thank my deputies and staff for standing by me and working tirelessly for me and Columbia County,” says Sheriff Loe.

Sheriff Loe goes on to say that he is looking forward to retirement and plans to go hunting, fishing, spend time with his family, and to travel.