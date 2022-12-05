WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — One of the biggest news broke on Saturday evening after Jackson State football defeated Southern University 43-24. The Tigers’ repeat as back-to-back champions for the Southwestern Athletic Conference title game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson Mississippi.

Another big night for coach Deion Sanders as he announced he has accepted the head coach position at Colorado University.

Colorado Football announced via twitter shortly after 9 p.m. “Athletic Director Rick George has named coach prime Deion Sanders to be the 28th full-time head football coach at Colorado University. Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!“

AD Rick George has named COACH PRIME @DeionSanders to be the 28th full-time head football coach at CU.



Welcome Coach Prime to Colorado!



📝 https://t.co/otRTjyivpr pic.twitter.com/q63LyoWqSX — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) December 4, 2022

Jackson State University President Thomas Hudson thanked Deion Sanders via Twitter,

“On behalf of the entire Jackson State University family, I’d like to thank Coach Prime Deion Sanders for the outstanding work and program growth he’s achieved in these three years together. He’s left an indelible mark on JSU and all HBCUS!

On behalf of the entire Jackson State University family, I’d like to thank Coach Prime @DeionSanders for the outstanding work and program growth he’s achieved in these three years together. He’s left an indelible mark on JSU and all HBCUs! pic.twitter.com/aEilOjNWfC — Thomas Hudson, J.D. (@JSUPrez) December 4, 2022

Less than 24 hours after the SWAC championship as the coach of Jackson State. Coach Prime, his son and JSU’s quarterback Shedure Sanders along with other members of his family flew out to Boulder, Colorado.

Sanders was introduced as the 28th head coach for the Colorado Buffaloes football program during a press conference on Sunday, Dec 4th. Sanders shared his thoughts on leaving Jackson State.

“What alarms me the most is just because I’m leaving Jackson, they think that I’m leaving African-Americans. They forget that I am black, I can never leave who I am, what I am and how I am. So, it’s still my task and to look in the locker room and see 65 to 70% of African American men trying to help them get to the next level as well as all the others. My calling is for young men, young women, and people of all walks of life, says Sanders.”

Coach Sanders Introductory statement as CU new coachpic.twitter.com/FNzVfV0CRg — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) December 4, 2022

In fall 2021, Sanders led Jackson State football team back to championship glory with a school-record 11-win season and the first Southwestern Athletic Conference football championship since 2007.