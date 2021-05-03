Coast Guard responds to multiple cases along Gulf Coast over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to multiple search and rescue cases along the Gulf Coast over the weekend, according to a press release from the Coast Guard Eighth District.

Coast Guard crews at Sectors Corpus Christi, Houston-Galveston, New Orleans, and Mobile worked six separate cases, with three of those occurring Sunday.

“As the warmer weather approaches, boaters are becoming more active on the waterways throughout the region, and we want to remind them to be prepared for their time on the water,” said Paul Barnard, with Coast Guard recreational boating safety specialist.

“The uptick in cases this weekend serves as a good reminder to all that on-water emergencies can happen at any time,” Barnard said. “Before heading out, ensure you are prepared by inventorying your emergency equipment, replacing or replenishing missing items, carrying reliable means of communication on your vessels, and staying up-to-date on boating safety tips to help you and your friends remain safe anytime you’re on the water.”

The following are details from the cases along the Gulf Coast this weekend:

At approximately 6 p.m. Sunday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a report of missing 18-year-old Rob Brent, described as a 5-foot-4, 135-pound black male, last seen swimming wearing gray and white swim trunks near Dauphin Island, Alabama. Rescue crews from Station Dauphin Island, Air Station New Orleans, Aviation Training Center Mobile are working alongside partner agencies with Dauphin Island Police and Fire Departments. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile command center at 251-441-6211.

Also on Sunday, Coast Guard crews at Sector Houston-Galveston were notified of a 22-year-old active-duty U.S. Air Force member who was swimming approximately 100-feet from shore near Freeport, Texas, when he was reportedly pulled out by a rip current. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a Coast Guard Station Freeport 29-foot Response Boat-Small boatcrew and a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew. Crews are continuing to search. For more information visit our newsroom.

Additionally, Coast Guard watchstanders received an emergency distress alert from the fishing vessel 4C’s located in Breton Sound. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of rescue crews from Coast Guard Station New Orleans and Air Station New Orleans. The helicopter crew arrived on scene and vectored in the Station New Orleans smallboat crew, which then took the vessel in tow to Venice Marina.

Saturday, watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi responded to a report of a boating accident involving five people who were ejected from a boat near Matagorda, Texas. Three people were rescued. Search crews with Coast Guard Station Port O’Connor and Air Station Corpus Christi were directed to launch, along with crews with the Texas Parks and Wildlife, to search for the two remaining people. The Texas Parks and Wildlife crew recovered an unresponsive person. Rescue crews later suspended their search efforts for the fifth person.

Also on Saturday, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request via VHF-FM radio channel 16 from the fishing vessel Jennifer and David stating a member of the crew fell and needed further medical care 35 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew was directed to launch, arrived on scene and hoisted the injured person. The helicopter crew safely transferred the member to awaiting emergency medical services in Lake Charles, Louisiana for further medical care.

Friday, watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a radio call on VHF-FM channel 16 from crew aboard a commercial fishing vessel stating they were disabled near Curfew Island, approximately 58 miles south of Gulfport, Mississippi. A commercial towing service attempted to helped but was unable to assist. A Coast Guard Station Venice smallboat crew was directed to launch, arrived on scene and safely towed the disabled vessel to Venice Marina with no reported injuries.

