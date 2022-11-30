LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Former U.S. Secretary and Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, along with vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, Chelsea Clinton, are set to host the Women’s Voices Summit in Little Rock on December 1 and 2, 2022, in Little Rock, Ark.

Organizers of the event say that the day will consist of conversations that will explore women’s equality through the maternal health crisis and reproductive rights, young women voters, and the rights of Iranian women and girls.

There will be scheduled panel discussions at the event and these discussions will be over voting rights, health care, economic and global issues. There will be a discussion between former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf that will be moderated by Hillary Clinton.

The summit will be streamed live starting at 8:30 AM on Thursday.