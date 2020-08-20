Clear the shelters: 4-Paws Rescue in Ruston is asking for volunteers

Ruston, La. (08/20/20)— The coronavirus pandemic has affected animal shelters, along with the animals that depend on them. Right now shelters are struggling to keep up with the volume of animals being dropped off.

Like many other shelters in the ArkLaMiss, 4-Paws Rescue in Ruston depends heavily on volunteers to help with the animals in its care.

Shelter Manager Leann Young says most of her volunteers have left town, while others are afraid of catching coronavirus. But now that students are slowly coming back to town, she’s hoping help does as well.

“Now that Tech has started back, a lot of the students come and volunteer, so I’m hopeful we’ll get a lot of volunteers back that way,” she said.

Despite the lack of manpower, 4-Paws has also seen an increase in animals. According to Young, they’ve taken in more than 60 puppies in the last two months — when their max capacity is only 45.

Young says she and her staff are working hard to clear the shelter, but they need help.

“And if you can’t donate money, volunteer. If you can’t volunteer, foster or adopt animals. Give these babies a home and a chance,” she said.

If you’re interested in adopting or volunteering, 4-Paws can be reached at (318) 251-3647.

Their hours of operation are:

Tuesday – Thursday, 11 A.M. – 2 P.M.

Friday & Saturday, 11 A.M. – 4 P.M.

Sunday & Monday, Closed

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.