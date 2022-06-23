FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Thursday, June 23, 2022, Claiborne Electric Cooperative announced the members who its Farmerville Town substation serves would experience a planned outage around 10:00 p.m. The planned outage is to make a necessary repair. Officials expected the outage to last less than two hours.

Members affected by the outage will be contacted by telephone today at the telephone number listed on the account. Affected members who have an email address on file will also be emailed, and those opted in to text messages through SmartHub will receive a text message. Thank you for your patience as we make this repair and get the substation restored.

Claiborne Electric Cooperative Facebook page