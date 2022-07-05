WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The City of West Monroe aging sewer infrastructure might soon get a major facelift.

The city was awarded a $2 million Economic Development Administration grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce to replace the aging sewer infrastructure.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow announced the award in a press release Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

“This substantial EDA grant will not only bring needed infrastructure improvements to West Monroe,” Congresswoman Letlow said. “It will also help create jobs in the community and encourage business growth.”

The grant is a 50/50 matching grant of $512,750. The project is expected to create 82 jobs, retain 239 jobs, and generate $15.1 million in private investment.

City officials say this grant will help replace critical water infrastructure to support not only resident’s needs but also local businesses.