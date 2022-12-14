WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 11:00 AM, the City of West Monroe will host a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Hasley Cemetery. Nearly 200 live balsam fir wreaths will be placed on the graves of veterans buried to show appreciation and gratitude for their service to the United States.

The mission of “Remember, Honor, and Teach” will be carried out each December on National Wreaths Across America Day by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at over 3,400 locations across the country and abroad.

For more information about the wreath-laying ceremony at Hasley Cemetery, you can contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office at 318-396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov