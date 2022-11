Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, the City of West Monroe will host its Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the West Monroe City Hall.

Photo courtesy of the City of West Monroe

The event will take place at 6 PM. Attendants are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa Claus and a new toy for the West Monroe Police Department toy drive.