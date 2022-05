WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 3, 2022, the City of West Monroe will prepare for the State Cleanest City Contest hosted by the Louisiana Garden Club Federation. A volunteer cleanup will be held from 4 PM to 6 PM.

Volunteers are asked to meet in the Glenwood Medical Mall parking lot, located at 102 Thomas Road in West Monroe, La. To be a part of the cleanup, sign up here.