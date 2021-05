WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of West Monroe and The Blue Star Mothers of NELA will hold a Memorial Day Celebration on Friday, May 28 at 11:00 A.M..

According to a press release, they will honor the fallen in the Bell Tower Parking lot in Downtown West Monroe, and invites to join them at the ceremony.

For more information, contact the West Monroe Mayor’s Office westmonroe.la.gov