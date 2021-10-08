City of West Monroe host “Parklet Day”

WEST MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The city of West Monroe hosts their first Parklet Day. West Monroe is looking to use “Parklet Day” to connect with the community.



West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell is giving citizens and residents the opportunity to speak with her face to face at parklet day. The mayor and her staff transformed parking spaces outside of city hall into a lounging area for the public to meet with the mayor. Mayor Mitchell says she plans on hosting parklet day at city hall once or twice a month, and she invites the community to speak with her about the future of the city.

Staci Mitchell, “Today it’s so hard with so many avenues of communication between social media, tv, radio, newspaper, it’s just another avenue and another opportunity to be able to visit with the public and the public to be able to visit with me. You know visit city hall again we can talk about projects like the indoor sports complex, the Mirena, the riverfront Minera, and just any other concerns you know a citizen or resident may have.”

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.