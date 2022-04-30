WEST MONROE,LA (KTVE/KARD)–On Saturday April 30th the city of West Monroe and the West Monroe Police Department held a “Bike Safety Expo”



Residents were able to ride their bikes while also learning about bike safety. Residents also had the opportunity to receive free food, helmets, and bikes. West Monroe Police Corporal Obie Baker says residents should be aware of bike safety as the city introduces more bike lanes on the streets.



Obie Baker,” We are starting to get a lot more bike lanes inside the cities of Monroe and West Monroe a lot of people are still unaware of that yet so you should always be aware of your safety, use mirrors on your bike if you have them, follow all traffic laws, stop at stop signs, red lights. Speed limits I do not think are going to be an issue on a bike cycle, but traffic controls are.”