City of West Monroe holds luncheon to discuss the state of the city

MONROE, La–(KTVE/KARD)The city of West Monroe held a luncheon to discuss the state of their city. West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell says she plans on taking West Monroe to the next level.

The city of West Monroe provided an update on projects and developments for the city amongst the projects are street renovations and an indoor sports complex. West Monroe mayor Staci Mitchell says not only will the complex generate revenue, it will also provide jobs.

Staci Mitchell “You know the indoor sports complex again adds another layer of sports tourism here in Ouachita Parish, it’s expected to have a twenty-two and a half million-dollar economic impact per year, so that’s pretty substantial as well as creating over 300 full and part time jobs.”

The city of West Monroe is also planning to make a splash on the downtown river.

Staci Mitchell West Monroe mayor “The city has acquired property on the river in downtown and has future plans for a recreational or courtesy type marina. so that people can boat up, walk up the levy, and visit downtown. they can shop, eat attend festivals and enjoy the day.”

West Monroe is attempting to advance as much as possible West Monroe chamber of commerce chairmen Amanda Edge says she believes the city is headed in the right direction.

Amanda Edge “The city of West Monroe they’re setting a standard regionally of where we can go and what we can do and where our accomplishments can be, and I think with great leadership we’ll see a bright and prosperous future.”

