City of West Monroe holds groundbreaking for Highland Park Trail System

MONROE,La-(KTVE/KARD)The city of West Monroe held a groundbreaking for their Highland park trail system. The city of West Monroe has numerous amounts of plans to revitalize the city, but how do locals feel about this?

Christy Martin West Monroe Resident “I am very excited.”

Christy Martin is a resident of West Monroe. The city of West Monroe has started construction for the Trail System near Christy’s home. Christy says she’s excited to see work being done in her city.



Christy Martin West Monroe Resident “Having a park right here is going to be great, we have a lot of families back and forth on the road here on their bikes, so I think it’s really going to add to it, add to the community.”



Residents are excited about the trail system, but the city is also planning to build a indoor sports complex, West Monroe mayor Staci Albritton Michelle believes the complex will bring more revenue to the city

Staci Albritton Mitchell Mayor of West Monroe “So indoor sports were identified as something that was different, bringing more people in different people in and offer more variety of sports tourism here in northeast Louisiana we are in the design phase working with the “C”-mark contractor. We hope to break ground on this in February or March of 2022 and be open at the latest by June of 2023. “

Construction at the trail system is expected to be done by Thanksgiving of 2021.