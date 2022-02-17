WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced the following street closures for the Krewe of Janus Mardi Gras Parade will be held on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The parade will start at 6 PM on Natchitoches Street.

The parade will travel then turn left onto Trenton Street and cross the Lea Joyner Bridge. The following streets will be closed during the parade: Trenton Street, Commerce Street, Cotton Street, Wood Street, Stella/Mill (Jonesboro Highway), Natchitoches Street, the Lea Joyner Bridge, the southbound lane of Trenton Street at Stella Street, and the eastbound lane of Cypress Street at Bridge Street.

Also, there will be several activities throughout the day in the downtown West Monroe that include the following events: