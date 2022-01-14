City of West Monroe announces plans for MLK Day of Service

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has announced activities for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service scheduled on Monday, January 17, 2022. The City of West Monroe’s SEE West Monroe AmeriCorps team will be joining the City of West Monroe on Monday, January 17, 2022, to lead a service project for local elementary students.

They will be assembling literacy kits to be used by elementary students at Riverbend Elementary. With the donations of Atmos Entergy, the West Monroe Community Center has gathered materials to pack over 100 literacy kits that will be distributed to students at Riverbend Elementary including notepads, pencils, books, and bookmarks.

The kits will be distributed to students next week, and community volunteers will read to Riverbend students. The public will have an opportunity to participate in a community service project on Saturday, January 22, 2022, in a Team Up 2 Cleanup Event hosted by Keep West Monroe Beautiful and Ouachita Green.

A community cleanup will take place in the neighborhoods surrounding West Monroe High School on January 22 from 10 AM to Noon. To register, click here.