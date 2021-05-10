City of West Monroe and West Monroe Police Department to host Bike Safety Expo

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The City of West Monroe and West Monroe Police Department will be hosting the Second Annual Bicycle Safety Expo on Thursday, May 20.

According to a press release, the event is free and will be held from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the parking lot of City Hall in West Monroe.

The Bicycle Safety Expo will be held in honor of National Bike Month, which is acknowledged

throughout the month of May. During the event, members of the West Monroe Police Department

Bicycle Patrol will do helmet checks, offer safe riding tips and lead children through several bicycle

obstacle courses.

“The City of West Monroe has noticed a significant increase in in the number of bicyclists in our

community, especially children in our local neighborhoods,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell.

“We would like to be sure the public understands bicycle safety and proper rules of the road. We want to ensure our residents can enjoy the outdoors safely.”

Children are urged to bring their bicycles and helmets to this event. Also, there will be an

opportunity for those who attend to register for several prizes. In the event of rain, the Expo will be

rescheduled to a later date.

For more information about the Bicycle Safety Expo, call the Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or

email mayorsofficehttp://@westmonroe.la.gov