City of West Monroe and Kiroli Park to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of the mountain bike trails

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe and Kiroli Park will officially open the mountain bike trails at the park with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at Kiroli Park.

There are more than three miles of mountain bike trails that have recently been developed at Kiroli Park. The park has plans to add more trails eventually. This ribbon cutting ceremony will officially open the first phase of the bike trails.



