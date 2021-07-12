City of Tallulah’s water treatment plant to receive $7.7M from USDA

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The city of Tallulah’s water treatment plant just received $7.7 million from the USDA in efforts to rehabilitate the plant.

The News Star of Monroe reports, of the $9.1 million being invested in rural Louisiana, Tallulah was allocated the biggest chunk of those funds.

USDA’s investment will be used to restore the town’s 65-year-old water treatment plant.

“From time to time, we’ve had some breakdowns because the plant is about 60 years old.” Tallulah Mayor Charles Finlayson said. “The biggest problem we have is the lye in the water…But the plant is up and running, and we haven’t had any — knock on wood — we’ve had very few problems lately.”

This investment is part of President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, with goals to aid disadvantaged communities by replacing lead pipes, service lines, etc..

The Department of Agriculture says Tallulah will receive the following: two new 250-gallon ground storage tanks, a backup generator that will be used during inclement weather, two tank replacements, wells, gauges, valves and meters.

Also, pressure filters, walkways, handrails and ladders to tanks will be upgraded and refurnished.

The News Star also reports that Finlayson said a new office building and control building will be added as well.

As of right now, the plant uses liquid lye that leaks through pipes and into the water, but with the upgrades to the plant, lye will be condensed into pellets.

The project will be overseen by the Department of Agriculture and is expected to take 12-13 months to complete.