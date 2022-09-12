RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 24, 2022, from Noon to 4 PM, residents of Ruston, La. and visitors will be able to experience Ruston’s murals and street art in an upcoming showcase walking tour. The tour will include art from many artists who participated in the City of Ruston’s “Sidewalk Chalkwalk” event in July 2022.

Artists are competing for a $1,000 juried prize and a $500 People’s Choice prize. The walking trail maps are located at ht following locations: