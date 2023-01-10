RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the City of Ruston officially announced that Buc-ee’s will be locating its newest travel center in Ruston, La. According to officials, the newest location will be the first-ever Buc-ee’s in the state of Louisiana.

The travel center will also bring a great economic impact to Northeast Louisiana. The location will have 120 gas pumps and 200 full-time jobs. The job benefits will include the following:

Starting pay will begin at $16 per hour.

Health Insurance

Three weeks of paid time off

401-K benefits with company matching