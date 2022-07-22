RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Tesla owners in Lincoln Parish will soon have a place to charge their vehicles. The city of Ruston is currently installing eight new Tesla supercharging stations.

The eight Tesla Superchargers are being installed on 1315 Eagle Drive, adjacent to the multi-tenant shopping center by Wal Mart. According to Tesla’s website, there are over 35,000 Tesla Superchargers globally although these will be the first of their kind in Lincoln Parish.

It’s awesome I will say that Tesla, what sets them apart from other electric companies is that they’ve got the best infrastructure. Nickalous Lewis, Tesla owner

According to the Tesla, superchargers can add up to 200 miles of range in just 15 minutes. Since charging above 80 percent is rarely needed, stops are typically short and convenient. Tesla Superchargers can fully charge a Tesla within 30 to 45 minutes.

Nickalous Lewis, a local Tesla owner, says the supercharging stations come in handy especially when driving long distances.

I go to Dallas often where I have a lot of family. I go there all the time and ill charge up once or twice on the way to Dallas and once or twice again on the way back and I’m good to go. Nickalous Lewis, Tesla Owner

The eight Tesla Superchargers should be operational by the end of this year. Ruston is also looking for a location where the city can install Volkswagen Brand charging stations.