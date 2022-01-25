RUSTON,La(KTVE/KARD)–The city of Ruston is celebrating the grand opening of the Ruston sports complex.



on January 1, 2022 the city of Ruston held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the Ruston sport’s complex. The complex was completely funded by taxpayers’ dollars and is expected to have over a one-billion-dollar impact on northeast Louisiana’s economy. Ruston mayor Ronny Walker says he’s excited to see residents use and enjoy the facility.



Ronny Walker, “This is incredibly exciting for the city of Ruston. We’re a town that’s over a hundred and twenty-five years old and now we have this facility that is in the words of our lieutenant governor a world class facility so it’s a really exciting day.”



Numerous sporting events are scheduled to take place at the complex in the near future.