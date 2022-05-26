MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the City of Monroe celebrated its win of Louisiana’s Cleanest City Award in its category.

Mayor Friday Ellis is excited to announce the City of Monroe has won the State Cleanest City Award in its category! A special congratulations goes out to our Sanitation And Community Affairs departments for their hard work keeping our city clean. And a big thanks to our residents and Ouachita Green for helping out during community clean ups! #oneroe #cleanestcity

City of Monroe Facebook