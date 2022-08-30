WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Friday Ellis, the Monroe City Council, and the City of Monroe are preparing to unveil the new plaque for the Honorable Abe Edward Pierce III Conference Center. Mayor Ellis and Councilwoman Juanita Woods moved to rename the conference center after Mayor Pierce in August of 2021. The council passed the resolution unanimously.

Mayor Pierce was the first African American mayor for the City of Monroe from 1996 until 2000. He passed away August 1, 2021. His family will join Mayor Ellis ahead of the unveiling to share a few words.

The unveiling is scheduled for Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 11 AM, located at the current conference center. The City of Monroe encourages all to join and celebrate Mayor Pierce’s accolades and tremendous impact on the City of Monroe and the region.