MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 12:30 PM, the City of Monroe will welcome Fort Miro’s chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution to the front lawn of Monroe City Hall for the Memorial Day Laying of the Wreaths. Congresswoman Julia Letlow will serve as keynote speaker.

If inclement weather takes place, the event will be held in the Council Chambers inside of Monroe City Hall.