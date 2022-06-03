MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 11 AM to 2 PM, the City of Monroe will hold a Lunch and Learn event at the Monroe Civic Center. The event will be hosted by the Louisiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center and the Small Business Development Center at ULM.

The free seminar is open to the public and will provide information about bid matching, bidding, solicitation assistance, subcontracting opportunities, and more. The event is for small business owners who are starting their careers in the government bidding process and contractors attempting to participate in government construction projects.

For more information, call 318-329-3295.