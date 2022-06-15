MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 2, 2022, from 8 AM to 10 PM, the City of Monroe will host its 2nd Annual Downtown Block Party. There will be food trucks, local makers, live music, and more at the block party.

The schedule for the block party will take place as followed:

8 AM: Firecracker 5K at Flying Tiger Brewery and Downtown Billiards Rib Cook-off

10 AM: Healthy Funroe at Flying Tiger Brewery

11 AM: Creator’s Fair at La Bella, The Palace, and Palace Park

4 PM: 4th of July Pub Crawl and 2 Dudes Block Party

7 PM: City of Monroe Celebration at the River Market

9 PM: Fireworks on the River

Stooges Brass Band, the Taylor Made Band, and Clara McBroom will provide live music at the festivities. For more information, contact Nirali Patel at nirali.patel@ci.monroe.la.us.