MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The City of Monroe will host a 9/11 memorial, honoring those impacted by the tragic event on September 11, 2022. The event is scheduled to take place at the Public Safety Center located at 1810 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Monroe, La.

The program will start at 8:46 AM and Nell Calloway will be the keynote speaker. For more information, contact the City of Monroe at 318-329-3200.