MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe, it and Entergy are proud to present the Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament.

The city planned the event for Friday, May 6, 2022, with the tee-off scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the Chennault Park Golf Course located at 8475 Millhaven Road. According to the city, 23 teams have signed up to take part in the four-person scramble-style event.

The city reported that there is a lot on the line, including a variety of door prizes.

Mayor Ellis is excited to welcome local and state dignitaries to Friday’s event, including Congressman Garrett Graves, Congresswoman Julia Letlow, former Congressmen Dr. Ralph Abraham and Rodney Alexander. Mayor Ellis will also welcome local representatives from the Miss Louisiana America Organization.

This event continues past efforts at raising funds to help City of Monroe students continue their education at a Louisiana-based college or technical college.

The students will be presented their scholarships later in May. The City of Monroe thanked all its sponsors and players for their help making this tournament a success.