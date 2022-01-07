City of Monroe to celebrate 43rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Mayor Ellis Friday and the City of Monroe will host 43rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Salute on Monday, January 17, 2022, at 1 PM in the W.L. “Jack” Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center Complex. The 2022 theme is “Renewing Our Community Through Service.”

The event will consist of the presentation of the James Sharp, Jr. Justice Award, the B.D. Robinson Unity Award, the W.L. “Jack” Howard Public Service Award, the Nashall “Shack” Harris Humanitarian Award, the Morris Henry Carroll Education Award, the Lillie “Granny” Goins Community Service Award, and the Martin Luther King, Jr. Trailblazer Award. The city of Monroe will be streaming the event on their Facebook page which can be accessed by clicking here.

The year’s guest speaker will be former NFL player, film director, and film producer Jon Alston.