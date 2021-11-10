City of Monroe plans to give Downtown Monroe a makeover

MONROE,La(KTVE/KARD)–The Monroe City Council has approved the city of Monroe to purchase multiple buildings on Walnut street Monroe residents say that they are excited to see the city’s plans for the buildings.



In a recent Monroe City Council meeting the city of Monroe was given a green light to purchase multiple buildings on Walnut street. The city of Monroe says the buildings could possibly be used for housing, entertainment, and more. The city is currently developing a plan to purchase the buildings and they expect the project to be done in 4 years. Monroe resident Derrick Morrison says the renovations will have a positive impact on the city.

Derrick Morrison, “I think it’s great you know it’s long overdue, the city is growing slowly but surely. I notice that a lot of us (residents) are leaving because there’s really nothing here for us to do or to stick around for, so with them making these changes now it will be great especially for the future of Monroe Louisiana.”

Communications director for the city of Monroe Michelli Martin says the city is looking to get started on the project as soon as possible.



Michelli Martin, “So what happens next is obviously we’re going to purchase the building and then we’re going to create a R.F.P. that’s a request for proposal to put it out there to find a private individual or independent contractor or developer to come and develop that property.”



