MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)– Mayor Friday Ellis announces City of Monroe facilities will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, through Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Friday, November 25th, 2022, regular services will resume.

The trash schedule will be as follows:

Garbage collection will take place on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, instead of Thursday, November 24, 2022. Garbage that would normally be collected on Friday, November 25, 2022, will now be collected on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

City officials are requesting that residents place their trash out the night before to ensure that it is not missed during pick-up.