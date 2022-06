MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe will be offering swim lessons for 3 Saturdays in the month of July. The lessons will take place at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center.

The class is only for children ages 4-12 and will cost $2 for each participant. Slots will be limited, so do not wait to register.

If you would like to register your child for swim lessons, call (318)-329-2442 to register.