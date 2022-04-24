MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Monroe Convention Center, the city of Monroe hosted a home expo. The expo gives residents the opportunity to learn about home ownership, speak with banks, and credit unions about owning a home. Monroe city’s director of planning and urban development Ellen Hill says ownership will benefit families in the Arklamiss.



Ellen Hill, “It is how we build wealth and so if you want to pass on wealth to your children, it is normally by buying a home, paying it off, and then being able to leave it to someone else as a starter home, so it is critical for our community to have that home ownership and investment. It brings community pride, it also brings investment you know when you own a home, you buy all the other little things that go with it. ”