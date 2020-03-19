City of Monroe launches Coronavirus Webpage

In order to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (CO-VID 19), the City of Monroe is coming up with a way to keep its citizens informed.

The Office of Jamie Mayo has created a Coronavirus informational website, which can be viewed by clicking this link.

In a statement, Mayor Mayo says “We are coordinating with federal, state, parish and local officials to minimize the spread of CO–VID 19, ” says Mayor Jamie Mayo. “As we watch the number of reported cases and deaths continue to rise our residents count on us to educate them on what must be done to flatten the curve. That’s why the Monroe City Council and I are making every effort to connect the great people of Monroe with updated information and reliable resources.”

The informational packet includes: