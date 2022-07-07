MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the City of Monroe, it and Entergy are awarding more than a dozen local students with scholarships.
The Mayor’s Cup Charity Golf Tournament, which is presented by the city and Entergy, provided the scholarship funds. The tournament continues past efforts at raising money to help Monroe’s students continue their education at a Louisiana-based college or technical college.
We are presenting 15 local seniors with $1000 scholarships. The students will beCity of Monroe
presented their scholarships Monday, July 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in Monroe City Council
Chambers.