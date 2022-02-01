MONROE,La (KTVE/KARD)–The city of Monroe is hiring a venue promoter in order to bring more performers into the city. Venue promotor Clay Caissie says the city of Monroe has a lot to offer.

The Monroe Civic Center was built in 1965 and has hosted artist such as The Fray, Charlie Wilson, and Elvis Presley. The city of Monroe is attempting to attract more performers to the center. Monroe Civic Center event promotor Clay Caissie has toured with musical acts for twenty years and says he plans to make performers and residents feel at home in the civic center.



Clay Caissie, “As a Civic Center we’re going to try to put on shows that people want to come see, and then it’s just a matter of getting people to come out and support it. In the twenty years that I’ve traveled and everyday woke up in a different venue, different arena, or theatre, but it is by helping create an amazing experience. Helping create an experience that they want to come back, that they want to look at the CIVIC center on a regular basis and see what’s going on here and when’s the next thing. “

Elvis tribute performer “Dean Z” will perform at the Civic Center later this month.