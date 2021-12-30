City of Monroe giving out COVID-19 self-test kits

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe has received a shipment of COVID-19 self-test kits through the Monroe Fire Department. Starting Thursday, December 30, 2021, members of the public who may have been exposed to the virus and wish to get tested may pick up a self-test kit at the Public Safety Center, located at 1810 Martin Luther King Drive in Monroe.

Kits will be dispensed daily from 7:30 AM until 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. Citizens are asked to pull up to the cones at the front entrance of the Fire Administration building and someone will be out to dispense the kits.

Each kit contains two tests and only one kit per person will be dispensed.