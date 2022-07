MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, July 11, 2022, the City of Monroe shared information about a District 5 community engagement meeting. According to the event flyer, Councilwoman Kema Dawson invited District 5 residents to the Monday meeting. Organizers scheduled it to start at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Monroe City Public Safety Center at 1810 MLK Jr. Drive.

Photo courtesy of the City of Monroe

For more information call (318)-329-2272.