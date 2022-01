MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) — The city of Monroe is hosting the 43rd annual Martin Luther King birthday salute. The event will be held at 1pm in the W.L. Jack Howard Theater at the Monroe Civic Center complex.

The 2022 theme is “Renewing our community through service”. In an effort to ensure everyone has the opportunity to view the ceremony, the event will be live streamed on the city’s Facebook page.

The guest speaker will be Jon Alston who is a former NFL player, Film Producer, Film Director.