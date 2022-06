MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 6, 2022, Georgia Street in Monroe, La. will be temporarily closed until further notice. The closure is due to cleaning work.

Roads will be closed from the intersection of Georgia Street and Thomas Avenue to Joffre Street. Work will progress towards Phillips Street until it reaches Winnsboro Road.

For more information about the road closures, contact Arthur Holland at 318-376-1346.