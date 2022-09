MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 2, 2022, the City of Monroe announced Labor Day closures and schedules.

City of Monroe Facilities Closed on September 5, 2022

Reopen on September 6, 2022 The Monroe Transit System Closed on September 5, 2022

Resume on September 6, 2022 City of Monroe Trash Schedule Collected on September 5, 2022, and

September 7, 2022.