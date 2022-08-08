MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 8, 2022, the City of Monroe announced a community art project in conjunction with the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council that’s starting in Monroe, La. The Candy Company Mural Project will feature 13 local artists whose works will be displayed on panels located on the side of the world Ouachita Candy Company.

In June of 2022, the City of Monroe made the call for artists to submit their mural designs and a committee narrowed those submissions down to the following artists:

Jason Byron Nelson

Lissy Sanders Compton

Shykeria Smith

Keagan Vaughan

Brooke Foy

Inique Harris

Morgan Tanner

JaCera Francois

Ashley Greer

Callan Thompson

Rae Tedeton

Ashley Alford Dollar

Daniel Myers

The artists will begin work no later than August 15, 2022, and will finish by September 15, 2022. A ribbon cutting will be held following the completion of the artists’ work.