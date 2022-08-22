MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In preparation for the heavy rainfall for the next couple of days, the City of Monroe Public Works Department is urging residents to ensure that all debris is cleared from yards, curbsides, ditches, and drainage grates. Residents should make sure their ditches are mowed and litter-free so water can drain properly.

Sandbagging stations will open on Monday, August 22, 2022, at 4 PM. They are self-served stations.

The locations are the following:

Saul Adler Recreation Center (3900 Westminister Avenue)

Emily P. Recreation Center (3504 Jackson Street)

Marbles Recreation Center (2950 Renwick Street)

Harvey Benoit Recreation Center (1700 Oaklawn Drive)

The City of Monroe asked all residents to only fill 15 sandbags and to leave the shovels at the sites.