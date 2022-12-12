MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe is working to better leverage its broader music and cultural economy. On Monday, December 12, 2022, Mayor Ellis and the city of Monroe announced their collaboration with Sound Diplomacy LTD in developing a Music Strategy Project.

The Music Strategy will incorporate the full range of existing venues, uses, and community needs. According to a release, the project will deliver many components, including comprehensive music ecosystem mapping, stakeholder engagement, policy review, comparative analysis, and economic impact assessment.



This project aims to attract talent further, create the best possible audience and artist experience and ensure the city adequately showcases local and traveling talent. The goal is also to ensure Monroe is a destination for all genres and disciplines.

In a release from the City of Monroe’s communications office, Mayor Friday Ellis shared his thoughts on this project.

We must take a whole-picture approach to revitalize the City of Monroe. That includes improving economic development opportunities, reducing crime, and expanding our cultural facilities. Investing in culture and the performing arts is an intentional and effective way to draw businesses and people to our area. Mayor Friday Ellis, Mayor of Monroe, La.

Stakeholders will be asked to participate in an ideation workshop and questionnaire. The results will act as a manual for the project process and will be used to set objectives and an ultimate vision for the project.



