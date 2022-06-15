MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council are looking for artists to paint eight murals on the historic Ouachita Candy Company building.
According to the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council website, where artists can apply and get more information, the application entry deadline is June 30, 2022.
The council stated that artists will paint murals that focus on the following themes:
- Ouachita River and waterways.
- The concept of home.
- An element of Northeast Louisiana such as commerce, animal or plant life, contributions to local, regional, state, national or global history, interpretation of the building’s architecture, and other topics as vetted by the Economic Development team during discussions with selected artists.
The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council website also explained that the eight mural designs will be divided into two categories. The first is teaching artist and the second is individual artists or groups of artists.
Teaching Artist: this proposal option, submitted to the overall artist call, consists of a Teaching Artist that selects another artist from the community to collaborate on the panel, either through design and execution or just execution. The purpose of this category is to teach the art and process of public art, using four of the metal panels. The compensation for the four Teaching Artist panels will be $2,000 per panel, with the Teaching Artist receiving $1,250 and the community artist receiving $750. There will also be an allowance of up to $250 included per panel for supplies. This category will be capped at a max of four panels.
The other category of panel proposal submissions will be painted by individual artists or groups of artists. The compensation for this category of panels will be $1,250 per panel. There will also be an allowance of up to $250 included per panel for supplies.Northeast Louisiana Arts Council Website