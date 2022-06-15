MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe and The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council are looking for artists to paint eight murals on the historic Ouachita Candy Company building.

According to the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council website, where artists can apply and get more information, the application entry deadline is June 30, 2022.

The council stated that artists will paint murals that focus on the following themes:

Ouachita River and waterways.

The concept of home.

An element of Northeast Louisiana such as commerce, animal or plant life, contributions to local, regional, state, national or global history, interpretation of the building’s architecture, and other topics as vetted by the Economic Development team during discussions with selected artists.

The Northeast Louisiana Arts Council website also explained that the eight mural designs will be divided into two categories. The first is teaching artist and the second is individual artists or groups of artists.