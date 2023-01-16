MONROE La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe along with Americorp hosted a youth resource fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. The event featured local businesses, local leaders and more.

Participants were able to learn about finances, employment opportunities, and summer jobs. The youth were also able to put what they envisioned for their future on paper. Director of planning and urban development, Ellen Hill, expressed that the youth are the future and in order for the future to be good, you must invest in them.

Hill also shared that she hoped the youth left with a sense of purpose for themselves. She also challenged others in the community to do an act of service on this holiday, not only to remember what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for but also to keep his dream alive.

Other special guest there included Mr. and Miss ULM 2023, Miss ULM’s outstanding teen and other local organizations.